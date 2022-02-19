PM meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: 19 February 2022

The Prime Minister met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today in Munich.

The leaders discussed the tensions in Ukraine and agreed on the need for NATO unity in response to current threats.

The Prime Minister said that we are currently in the most dangerous phase in the crisis with a Russian invasion possible at any moment. The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz resolved to redouble efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution to prevent unnecessary bloodshed.

The leaders also agreed that, should President Putin make the catastrophic miscalculation to further breach Ukrainian sovereignty, allies must put in place a comprehensive response which strikes at the heart of Russia’s strategic interests.

The Prime Minister underscored that to reduce the threat from Russia in the long-term Europe must end its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact on this issue in the coming days.