PM meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte: 7 March 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte today.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
7 March 2022

Both leaders praised the resilience of the people of Ukraine against the devastating consequences of Russia’s brutal invasion.

They discussed the humanitarian crisis and committed to continue to support Ukraine economically, diplomatically and with defensive equipment.

The two Prime Ministers also agreed that they would do more to bring together the international community to condemn Russia’s violation of international law.

