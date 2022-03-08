PM meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala: 8 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala at Lancaster House today as part of the V4 summit.

The Prime Minister said the UK and the Czech Republic shared not a just deep bilateral relationship, but also a common approach to tackling global issues.

The leaders agreed that Russia’s invasion in Ukraine was unacceptable, barbaric and devastating to the Ukrainian and Russian people.

Both leaders agreed on the need for the West to wean itself off Russian oil and gas, and said they would work with allies across Europe to ensure Russia could no longer control energy supplies.

The two nations agreed to further cooperation on cyber resilience, and to continue to strengthen the close ties between the UK and Czech Republic.