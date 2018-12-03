PM meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 30 November 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today (30 November) during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring that those responsible for the appalling murder of Jamal Khashoggi are held to account, and that Saudi Arabia takes action to build confidence that such a deplorable incident could not happen again.

Noting the steps taken by the Saudi investigation since the Foreign Secretary had met with the Crown Prince and King Salman on 12 November, she encouraged the Crown Prince to ensure that Saudi Arabia co-operated fully with the Turkish authorities and worked to bring both investigations to an acceptable close. To ensure full accountability there needed to be full transparency about exactly what had happened and who was responsible, in line with the commitments made by King Salman when she spoke to him on 24 October.

On Yemen the Prime Minister set out the urgent need to bring an end to the conflict and bring relief to millions threatened by famine. She urged concrete Saudi support for UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and for progress at the upcoming Stockholm talks.

The Prime Minister stressed that the humanitarian situation remained dire and reaffirmed UK commitment to making progress on improving the situation, including through a UN Security Council Resolution.

The Prime Minister reiterated UK support for Saudi Arabia’s security, including the very real threats posed by Iranian interference in Yemen.