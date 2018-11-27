PM call with PM Abe: 27 November 2018

Downing Street spokesperson said:

This morning the Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Shinzō Abe of Japan.

The leaders discussed the importance of free trade and close co-operation between the UK and Japan. Prime Minister Abe welcomed the progress the Prime Minister has made to secure an agreement with the European Union.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the G20 in Argentina this weekend, and the Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Abe’s commitment to visit the UK early next year.