PM meeting with PM Morrison of Australia: 1 December 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This morning at the G20 the Prime Minister met Prime Minister Morrison of Australia for the first time.

The PM congratulated Prime Minister Morrison on his appointment and said the UK remained committed to the strong and enduring partnership between our countries.

She added that the UK is stepping up engagement in the Indo-Pacific with new missions in Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu and an enhanced relationship with ASEAN.

The leaders also welcomed the deal between the UK and Australia on Type 26 frigates as an example of the depth of our defence relationship.

On trade the Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Morrison on the deal on the UK’s exit from the European Union.

They agreed that as the UK leaves the EU the relationship will continue to go from strength-to-strength and welcomed work to lay the foundations for an ambitious future UK/Australia Free Trade Agreement.