PM Theresa May meeting with PM Abe: 1 December 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Today the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Abe of Japan at the G20 in Buenos Aires.

The leaders agreed that the UK-Japan relationship is vital to the prosperity and security of both countries and welcomed the strengthening of the relationship since the Prime Minister’s visit to Japan in 2017.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Abe noted the continued long-term commitment to the UK by Japanese companies such as Nissan, Toyota, Softbank and others.

The Prime Minister set out the deal agreed between the UK and the EU last week and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work quickly to establish a new economic partnership between Japan and the UK in the future based on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement.

“They looked forward to the UK and Japan working closely through the World Trade Organisation as the UK takes up its independent seat in April 2019.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed Japanese support for potential UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Abe discussed deepening co-operation in a range of areas including on security and defence, innovation and technology. They committed to working closely together during Japan’s G20 Presidency.

Building on strong UK-Japan defence and security cooperation, the leaders spoke about regional and maritime security issues including the shared commitment to the full and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. They agreed on the need to maintain sanctions.

They noted the G7 Foreign Ministers’ statement regarding Russia’s actions in the Sea of Azov. The Prime Minister said the international community must call on Russia to release the 23 detained sailors and three vessels.