PM meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: 7 March 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today.

Last week’s vote where nearly three quarters of the entire membership of the United Nations condemned Putin’s war was a significant historical milestone, both leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister said the international community needed to use this momentum to pull together a broad coalition of practical and sustained support for Ukraine.

The pair agreed they would continue to be robust on sanctions to isolate Russia’s economy.

It was agreed both countries would strengthen bilateral cooperation across security, defence, trade, science, global travel health and climate sectors.