PM call with Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik al Said: 22 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik al Said, this afternoon.

He thanked the Sultan and the Government of Oman for their invaluable assistance in securing the release of British nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashouri from Iran, highlighting it as an example of the UK and Oman’s successful and enduring partnership.

The leaders shared their deep concerns about the brutal Russian offensive in Ukraine, agreeing that attacks on civilians must be stopped. They discussed efforts to improve global energy security in the wake of the crisis, including by boosting our existing cooperation in renewable energy and green technology.

The Prime Minister and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik also discussed regional security issues, including the conflict in Yemen, and committed to further develop UK-Omani cooperation in defence, investment and trade.