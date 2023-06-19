PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 19 June 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line of the counteroffensive and said it was clear they were making good progress.

He told President Zelenskyy that the UK was firmly behind Ukraine as it continued to push back invading Russian forces. Small steps forward would bring success, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister updated on his recent visit to the US and his meeting with President Biden, and said it was clear the US and UK were in lockstep in their unwavering support for Ukraine.

Both the Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy looked forward to speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is being hosted in London this week.

It was a unique opportunity to underline the strong public and private sector support for Ukraine, and demonstrate the country’s transformation and ongoing reform, the leaders agreed.

Looking ahead to the NATO summit next month, the Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy that he believed NATO members would demonstrate a strong signal of support for Ukraine at the Vilnius meeting.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.