PM call with President Zelenskyy: 7 July 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this afternoon to reiterate the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister highlighted the UK’s unwavering cross-party support for President Zelenskyy’s people, and said the UK would continue to supply vital defensive aid for as long as needed.

The Prime Minister added that he would continue to work at pace with partners to try and end the grain blockade in the coming weeks.

He thanked President Zelenskyy for everything he’s doing to stick up for freedom, for his friendship and for the kindness of the Ukrainian people.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for his decisive action on Ukraine, and said the Ukrainian people were grateful for the UK’s efforts.

The Prime Minister finished the call by praising President Zelenskyy, saying: ‘You’re a hero, everybody loves you’.