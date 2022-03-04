PM call with President Vucic of Serbia: 4 March 2022

Today the Prime Minister spoke to President Vucic of Serbia about the situation in Ukraine.

Both the Prime Minister and President Vucic reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and the Prime Minister praised Serbia’s decision to condemn Putin’s war in the historic United Nations General Assembly vote earlier this week.

The UK would continue to support Serbia’s efforts to promote stability in the wider region, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed to continue to work together on a range of issues, including across the energy sector.

President Vucic thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s leading role during this time of crisis.