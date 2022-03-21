PM call with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis: 21 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis earlier today.

He welcomed Romania’s swift response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine, and the leaders were united in condemning Putin’s truly barbaric offensive.

They discussed the impact of Putin’s invasion on regional stability, including Moldova and around the Black Sea, and resolved to work together to provide reassurance and increase security.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the UK-Romania cooperation in response to the evolving crisis, and looked forward to meeting President Iohannis in person at the NATO leaders’ summit this week.