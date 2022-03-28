PM call with President Duda of Poland: 28 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda this afternoon about the need for the international community to accelerate its support to Ukraine in the days ahead.

The leaders lauded Ukraine’s impressive resistance against Russian troops, and the Prime Minister said that he believed President Putin would never succeed in his ambitions to subjugate the people of Ukraine.

Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to isolate the Kremlin over its illegal invasion and to maintain the pressure on economic sanctions.

The Prime Minister also set out his ambition to accelerate and deepen the UK’s cooperation with Poland, and the pair agreed to meet again soon to discuss how the two countries could work even more closely together.