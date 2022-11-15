PM call with President Andrzej Duda of Poland following reports of a missile strike in Poland

The Prime Minister spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda today (16 November) from the G20 in Indonesia, following reports of a missile strike in Poland.

He reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland as a close ally and expressed condolences for the victims and their families.

President Duda updated on the Polish investigation efforts, and the Prime Minister offered any assistance needed to urgently establish what happened.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue coordinating with our international partners, including NATO Allies, on the next steps.