PM call with President Andrzej Duda of Poland: 28 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked President Duda for his close collaboration and support to ensure vital defensive and humanitarian aid reached Ukraine.

They both agreed on the need to continue to work with international partners on sanctions measures.

Sharing their condemnation of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, the leaders paid tribute to the Ukrainian people and their bravery in the recent hours and days.

The Prime Minister set out the UK’s support to mitigate against the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region, including the £40m package he announced yesterday, and said the UK stood ready to support Poland further as Ukrainians sought refuge over the border.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to visiting Poland tomorrow, and said he would stay in close contact with the President in the coming days.