PM call with E3 Leaders: 26 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of France, Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz this morning.

The three leaders talked about the situation in Gaza, which they agreed is appalling, and emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, for Israel to lift all restrictions on aid and urgently provide those suffering in Gaza with the food they so desperately need. The Prime Minister set out how the UK will also be taking forward plans to work with partners such as Jordan to air drop aid and evacuate children requiring medical assistance.

They all agreed it would be vital to ensure robust plans are in place to turn an urgently needed ceasefire into lasting peace. They discussed their intention to work closely together on a plan, building on their collaboration to date, which would pave the way to a long-term solution and security in the region. They agreed that once this plan was worked up, they would seek to bring in other key partners, including in the region, to advance it.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders agreed that there must be no let-up of pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table. They said that it remains as important as ever to support Ukraine so that they are in the strongest possible position.

Finally, on Iran’s nuclear programme, the leaders agreed that unless Iran co-operated with the IAEA and returned to diplomacy, sanctions would be reinstated at the end of August.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.