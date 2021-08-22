PM call with Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani: 22 August 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, today regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

He thanked the Government of Qatar for its work in helping to facilitate ongoing evacuations from Kabul.

The leaders discussed cooperation on the diplomatic effort to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan and ensure any new government is inclusive and abides by its international obligations.

They agreed it was vital that the Afghan people continue to be supported with access to schools, hospitals and humanitarian assistance, and that the international community fully funds the aid response in Afghanistan and in the region.

The Prime Minister also looked forward to welcoming Sheikh al-Thani to the COP26 summit in November, noting the opportunities for Qatar to set ambitious emissions reductions targets.