Ministry of Defence privacy notice

Find out about Ministry of Defence (MOD) data protection policy and procedures.
The Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 18) requires organisations who process personal data to meet certain legal obligations. These are contained within the Data Protection principles. MOD is a data controller within the meaning of the DPA 18 and process large volumes of personal data.
Published 24 May 2018
Last updated 7 August 2018 + show all updates
- Added the Defence Primary Healthcare patient privacy notice.
- First published.