MOD policy document: protecting special category and criminal convictions personal data

The Data Protection Act 2018 requires MOD to have an appropriate policy document when it processes special category or criminal conviction data for:

employment, social security or social protection purposes

reasons of substantial public interest and when it is:

a) performing our functions as a government department or a function of the Crown

b) equal opportunities monitoring

c) administering our pension scheme

d) preventing or detecting unlawful acts; for example administration of accounts used in commission of indecency offences involving children

assessing work capability on health grounds (subject to confidentiality safeguards)

This document meets these requirements by explaining how MOD complies with data protection principles and its retention and erasure policies.

See also the MOD privacy notice.