MOD Service Police privacy notice
(MOD) data protection policy and procedures under the law enforcement directive.
The Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 18) requires organisations that process personal data to meet certain legal obligations. These are contained within the Data Protection principles. MOD is a data controller within the meaning of the DPA 18 and processes large volumes of personal data.
For more information see also the MOD policy document: protecting special category and criminal convictions personal data.