Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: MHRA statement confirming data received

MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said:

We are pleased to have received further data for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

It is our job now to rigorously assess these data and the evidence submitted on the vaccine’s safety, quality and effectiveness.

As we have received this data through a rolling review, we have already started our analysis and will aim to make a decision in the shortest time possible, without compromising the thoroughness of our review.

We will seek advice from the Government’s independent advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines. The Commission will critically assess the data too before advising the UK government on the safety, quality and effectiveness of any potential vaccine.

The safety of the public will always come first. Our job is to work to the highest standards and safety is our watchword.

View our statement from 18 November 2020 on the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine