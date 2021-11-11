Research and analysis

Public Assessment Report: Recommendations to support the effective and safe use of adrenaline auto-injectors

This report provides a combined summary of the conclusions and recommendations of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Adrenaline Auto-injector Expert Working Group to support the effective and safe use of Adrenaline Auto-injectors.

From:
Commission on Human Medicines and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
11 November 2021

Documents

Public Assessment Report of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Adrenaline Auto-injector Expert Working Group: Recommendations to support the effective and safe use of adrenaline auto-injectors

HTML

Public Assessment Report of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Adrenaline Auto-injector Expert Working Group: Recommendations to support the effective and safe use of adrenaline auto-injectors

PDF, 805KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 1: Membership of the Commission on Human Medicines Adrenaline Auto- Injectors Expert Working Group

HTML

Details

In October 2019 CHM endorsed the formation of an Adrenaline Auto-injector Expert Working Group (AAI EWG) to examine a range of cross-cutting areas to support the effective and safe use of adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs) for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis.

The AAI EWG met on four occasions by virtual conference between April and July 2020 and their conclusions and recommendations were considered and endorsed by CHM in August 2020. Some additional recommendations were made by CHM. This report provides a combined summary of the conclusions and recommendations of the AAI EWG and CHM, to support the effective and safe use of AAIs.

Published 11 November 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do