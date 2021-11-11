Public Assessment Report: Recommendations to support the effective and safe use of adrenaline auto-injectors
This report provides a combined summary of the conclusions and recommendations of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Adrenaline Auto-injector Expert Working Group to support the effective and safe use of Adrenaline Auto-injectors.
In October 2019 CHM endorsed the formation of an Adrenaline Auto-injector Expert Working Group (AAI EWG) to examine a range of cross-cutting areas to support the effective and safe use of adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs) for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis.
The AAI EWG met on four occasions by virtual conference between April and July 2020 and their conclusions and recommendations were considered and endorsed by CHM in August 2020. Some additional recommendations were made by CHM. This report provides a combined summary of the conclusions and recommendations of the AAI EWG and CHM, to support the effective and safe use of AAIs.