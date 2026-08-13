Number of T Level pupils hits record high as maths A Levels rise

Students across England are receiving their A Level, T Level and vocational results today (13 August 2026).

This is a time to celebrate the results and the full breadth of ambition as they next embark on their next steps – from brilliant academic institutions to degree apprenticeships, higher technical qualifications and careers in sectors the country needs the most.

In a landmark moment for technical education, over 65% more T Level students received results this year – with almost 20,000 students (up from almost 12,000 in 2025) completing them with a pass rate of over 90%.

A Level results at grades C and above showed stable improvement this year, standing at 78.1% (up 0.4 ppts on 2025), as well as the level of A or A* grades which stood at 28.3% (up 0.2 ppts on 2025).

This was a strong year for maths, as the highest ever number of students received A Level maths results today (up 3.7% on 2025) and more A and A* grades were awarded in this subject (up 0.6 ppts). This year also saw more students taking up A Level subjects in science, technology, engineering and maths (up 3.7% on 2025).

More students applying for their next steps were accepted onto a higher education course this year (up 2% on 2025) and 194,800 English 18-year-olds were accepted into their first choice of university (up 1% on 2025).

Students’ overall attainment continues to improve compared to results seen before the pandemic, with A Level C+ grades up 2.7 ppts on 2019.

More young people also took up training in construction this year through vocational technical qualifications, which rose by nearly 20% on 2025 – a strong sign that the pipeline of skilled workers is growing to help build the homes this country needs.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

I want to congratulate everyone receiving their results today. I know there will have been a mix of excitement, nerves and relief this morning, but you should all be proud of the hard work that got you here. It’s brilliant to see more students succeeding in T Levels, more taking maths and STEM subjects, and more young people progressing to the next stage of their education or training. The talent is there in every town and city in this country. Our task is to match that talent with opportunity, whether that’s through university, an apprenticeship or a technical pathway that leads to a great career. That’s how we’ll build a stronger Britain, restore hope and ensure every young person can look to the future with confidence.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said:

Congratulations to everyone getting their results today. You should be really proud of what you’ve achieved and I wish you every success for the future. A big thank you to the teachers and families who have backed you every step of the way. The rise in students receiving T Level results this year is very encouraging, as well as so many students progressing in to higher education. There is no single route to achieving your ambitions. That’s why we are opening doors with more high-quality opportunities for young people to fulfil their potential - whether that’s through academic study, technical education or hands-on training for skilled work. Whatever path you choose, today is the start of an exciting future.

Patrick Milnes, Head of Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce said:

Today’s exam results are a moment to celebrate the hard work of hundreds of thousands of young people. We wish every student the very best of luck as they consider their future plans. Whatever their next step, businesses will value their ideas, determination and potential. Academic routes are only one part of the system. Government plans to strengthen technical and vocational education to deliver the skills firms need are welcome. We look forward to working in partnership to help ensure the system delivers for students, businesses and the economy. Careers advice, essential employability skills and real-world learning should be embedded throughout the curriculum from an early age. This will help more young people make informed choices and support future business growth.

Jo Simovic, Senior Program Manager and Emerging Talent Programs Lead said:

Amazon is proud to support T Levels. Our students make a real difference to the business and their results show just how much they have achieved. What sets T Levels apart is simple: at the end of the placement, students understand our culture, and are fully prepared for the world of work. We are delighted that 30 students have gone on to secure apprenticeships across the business, from Mechatronics to Cyber Security. Huge congratulations to every one of them - and to all T Level students collecting their results today. With the regional attainment gap remaining too stubbornly high, we are making sure opportunity is spread as evenly as talent across the country though our RISE teams (Regional Improvement for Standards and Excellence), which will put a laser focus on those areas and schools where performance is weakest.

The education system this government inherited entrenches disadvantage – so we are doing whatever it takes to ensure every child has access to opportunity, regardless of their background. This includes expanding government funded childcare, extending free school meals, rolling our breakfast clubs and ending the two-child cap to help lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty.

With more than a million young people aged 16 to 24 currently not in education, employment or training ( NEET ) - and further growth expected by 2031 without urgent action - the government is determined to ensure the system works for every young person and not just those collecting results today.

The government has set out the most ambitious programme of youth employment reform in a generation, backed by £2.5 billion through the Youth Guarantee and Growth and Skills Levy, supporting almost a million young people to earn or learn. An extra £800 million is also being invested in 16 to 19 education in 2026 to 2027, creating thousands more places on high-quality pathways.

Plans announced by the Prime Minister are also underway to enable students aged 14 and over to combine academic subjects with technical education linked to local employers - placing vocational and academic routes on an equal footing for the first time.

This comes on top of the government’s reforms to vocational and technical education, including the introduction of V Levels and expanding T Levels, which will break down barriers to education by helping to end the snobbery around hands-on learning.

These major reforms are widening choices for young people to have successful, skilled careers, on top of today’s results opening doors to exciting routes for students across England.