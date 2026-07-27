PM: ‘From today Britain will value the hard hat as much as the graduation cap’

Under the Prime Minister’s fundamental changes to the education system, 14-year-olds will be able to get early access to technical education, skills training, work experience and connections with employers

Prime Minister to say to students: ‘whether you choose construction, coding or classics, you’ll get the skills you need and be given the respect you deserve’

Schools, colleges, mayors, local leaders and employers will work together to create clear routes into good, skilled jobs in their area

Ofsted to change the way they measure and inspect schools, ensuring they recognise the quality of technical education and the support aimed at preparing young people for work

The changes follow Alan Milburn’s warning that Britain risks leaving behind a “lost generation” with over one million young people now not in education, employment or training

The Prime Minister will unveil a fundamental change to the education system today [Tuesday 28 July], with the launch of new prestigious technical educational routes. The new pathways will provide 14-year-olds with valuable early access to technical skills, work experience and connections with local employers.

The Prime Minister is determined to put technical education on an equal footing with the traditional academic path and to ensure there are ‘no dead ends’ for young people coming out of the education system. This means providing high-quality technical education routes that are valued and respected by students, parents and employers. In a message directly to students, he will say ‘whether you choose construction, coding or classics, you’ll get the skills you need and be given the respect you deserve’.

From age 14 (Year 10), students will have the chance to combine core academic subjects – including English, maths and science - with a high-quality technical education that’s linked to the jobs available in their area. They will be able to spend time with employers and gain real-world experience.

Building on successful local initiatives, such as the MBacc in Greater Manchester, the new technical routes will mean young people can develop the technical knowledge and skills needed to progress in areas like engineering, healthcare and digital technology, skilling them up with the specific knowledge and capabilities that local employers need.

Regional mayors, local leaders, schools, colleges and employers will work together to shape the new technical education pathways, which can be tailored around local industries and growth sectors. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all system designed in Whitehall, the approach will allow areas to shape education around the industries that matter and are growing in their communities. That could include advanced manufacturing, AI, digital and technology, clean energy, life sciences, construction, health and care, or the creative industries, depending on local strengths and where the jobs of the future are being created.

To support this, the Government will prioritise funding towards high-quality technical education and practical routes into work. The Government will also change the way school performance is measured. Inspectors will recognise the schools that provide high quality technical education and support young people to develop the skills, experience and confidence employers want.

Together, these changes will give schools clear incentives and strong support to expand high-quality technical pathways, rather than treating technical education as an optional add-on or a less valued alternative to academic study. This will also ensure that the new technical pathways are properly recognised alongside academic achievement, so young people have real choice over their future.

Whether young people choose university, an apprenticeship, further education or direct entry into a skilled profession, they will now be able to see a clear route from education into employment, gaining the knowledge, skills and experience they need to secure the good jobs and opportunities in their area.

The changes will be part of the Government’s wider programme of devolution – giving local leaders greater influence over education for 14 to 16-year-olds. The Government will now work together with mayors, local leaders, schools, colleges and employers to develop the new technical education pathways ahead of an ambition to begin rolling them out from September 2028.

The changes announced today are just the first step in the Prime Minister’s plans to tackle the youth unemployment crisis.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

“For too long in this country, students have been told that you must take the academic path to do well and to be respected. The whole school system has been built around it and that has let down young people seeking technical qualifications.

“I want an education system based on parity between academic and technical which gives all young people a clear path in life. From today, Britain will value the hard hat every bit as much as the graduation cap.

“In a fundamental change to the education system, we will introduce new technical education pathways from 14 – prestigious routes that will give students the chance to combine the core academic subjects with the skills, technical knowledge and experience they need to get quality, well-paid jobs where they live. My message to young people is this - whether you choose construction, coding or classics, or maths, manufacturing or mechanics, you’ll get the skills you need and be given the respect you deserve.

“Fixing the youth unemployment crisis in Britain will require a major shake-up in how we do things – and that’s what this government will do. I want to ensure that our education system leaves no dead ends for our young people. The changes we’re announcing today will just be the start of our work to restore opportunity and hope across the country.”

Alan Milburn’s interim report warned that Britain is at risk of a “lost generation”, with over a million 16 to 24-year-olds now not in education, employment or training. His findings painted a stark picture of a system that too often leaves young people leaving school without the skills, experience or connections they need to step into the world of work.

Many young people are struggling to make the transition into employment, with growing evidence that qualifications alone are no longer enough to secure a good job. If a young person loses contact with work at the start of their adult life, the consequences can last for decades with lower earnings, fewer opportunities, worse health and a greater risk of long-term dependence on the state.

The Prime Minister believes the best way to bring down the welfare bill is to stop people becoming disconnected from work in the first place, which is why the Government is intervening earlier to strengthen links between schools and employers and to create clear routes into employment.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said:

“Every young person should be able to see a route to success, whatever their talents or ambitions. That’s why today is so important. It marks the start of a real shared effort with employers, businesses, mayors and councils to design an education system that connects young people to jobs and careers in their local area.

“By offering high-quality technical and vocational education alongside academic achievement, we’ll give more young people the chance to leave education with the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s economy and the careers of the future.

“The technological revolution we are living through should mean young people become the fresh lifeblood our economy needs to adapt and grow. I want to make sure this generation is able to seize that opportunity, whatever their background or postcode.”

Alan Milburn said:

“A million young people are being failed by a system that isn’t creating the opportunities for them to progress in life. The world of work is changing and the education system isn’t keeping up.

“The changes the PM is announcing today are very welcome. They are a big step in the right direction and consistent with the findings of my review. A whole system reset is needed across health, welfare and labour market policy as well as in education and skills. I know the PM recognises this and my final report will outline the further changes that are needed.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

“For too long, young people leaving school, college or university have faced real uncertainty about what awaits them. They’re not short of talent or ambition, but the roles they need to kickstart their careers and build their futures appeared to have dried up. Meanwhile, rapid advances in AI are changing the world of work altogether.

“That’s why I welcome these new plans from the Prime Minister to tackle the root causes of youth unemployment. This is fully aligned with the work we’re already doing in London, including £18 million of new funding from City Hall, to help thousands more young Londoners into work and training and to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.

“Our ambition is to build a future where every young person has the chance to follow their dreams, fulfil their potential and shape our world for the better, and this is the future that we’ll continue to build together.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“Here in West Yorkshire, devolution has emboldened us to make a simple promise to our young people – that no one will leave education without having first set foot in a workplace. Now, these bold measures from the Prime Minister will empower us to go even further.

“By putting technical and academic education on an equal footing, we can help ensure that more of our young people leave school with the skills they need to succeed in life and work.”

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO, Small Business Britain said:

“Small businesses are the heart of communities and are at the front line of working with schools and young people to create routes into work. Often supporting those furthest from the labour market, small business are and will be at the centre of this national effort, building on their strong local networks and driven by a personal investment in the success of their local economies.

“This is why we at Small Business Britain welcome this programme. This is a great step towards preparing young people for the future, which needs to include business skills and entrepreneurship as core to the changing world of work. We look forward to supporting the Government and local communities get this into action. ”

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Andy Burnham is absolutely right to launch a national effort to tackle the crisis number of young people out of work, education and training. The place-based approach the new prime minister has set out is welcome and unions can play a key role in ensuring it is a success.

“Putting technical education on an equal footing with academia brings us closer to the international standard for skills.

“And a qualifications framework that gives all young people opportunities to develop the skills and experience they need to move into a good first job with decent prospects is the right move. It’s vital this is met with adequate funding for both FE and schools to ensure meaningful careers guidance and relevant technical routes for young people.”

Helen Dickinson OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

“Retail has long provided the first rung on the career ladder for millions of people, and will continue to offer young people the skills, opportunities and experiences they need to build lifelong rewarding careers. Retail has so much to offer young people, and the industry is ready to play its part in tackling the youth unemployment crisis.”

Jambu Palaniappan CEO of Checkatrade said:

“This is a very welcome step. Checkatrade’s recent Backing Britain’s Tradespeople report shows nearly half of young people are now considering a career in the trades, with apprenticeships more appealing to under-25s than a university degree.

“That makes sense. As AI reshapes the office jobs market, a trade is one of the most secure bets a young person can make: you earn from day one, you gain a skill nobody can automate, and in most trades there’s a job waiting for you the moment you qualify. The appetite to embrace trade careers is there, and giving 14-year-olds earlier access to technical education and real employer contact is exactly how we close the gap between ambition and opportunity.

“We’re partnering with technical colleges to give learners a leg up in starting a business, and we’d be ready to work with schools, colleges and employers to build the ambitious routes this plan calls for.”

Rose Marley, Chief Executive of Co-operatives UK said:

“We were delighted to be invited to join the Prime Minister and fellow business leaders to discuss this important agenda and the wider role that good business can play in delivering opportunity and growth. Businesses of every size have an important contribution to make in creating pathways into work, particularly for young people. In follow up, we’re convening a ‘Good Business for Good Growth’ forum to bring together organisations committed to creating lasting opportunity. No single organisation can solve these challenges alone. By working co-operatively, bringing together government, employers, education providers and communities, we can create stronger pathways into work and ensure every young person has the opportunity to thrive.”

“Having worked closely with the Prime Minister during his time as Mayor of Greater Manchester, I’ve seen first-hand his commitment to improving opportunities for young people and his determination to tackle the inequalities that too often hold them back. I have every confidence that he will bring that same passion and urgency to this national mission. Every young person deserves the chance to discover their talents, build confidence and see a clear route into a fulfilling career, regardless of their background or where they grow up.”

Neil Davy, CEO, Family Business UK said:

“Family businesses have always invested in the next generation. Across the UK, family-owned firms provide entry-level jobs, apprenticeships, training and long-term career opportunities for young people, rooted in the communities they serve.

“We welcome the Government’s effort to help more young people into good work and recognise that achieving this ambition will require genuine partnership between government, employers and educators. Family Business UK (FBUK) stands ready to play its part and mobilise family businesses from across the UK in support of the government’s objectives. Family businesses can make significant commitments on recruitment, training and investment and we look forward to working in partnership with government to address the barriers that are stopping family firms from doing so.

“If the Government gives family firms renewed confidence to invest for the long term, they will help deliver the jobs, skills and opportunities the next generation needs.”

Aaron Asadi, CEO, Enterprise Nation said:

“The first rung on the ladder into work has disappeared for too many young people. Giving 14-year-olds real contact with employers and practical routes into skilled work is the right intervention at the right age – and small businesses, in every postcode, are where many will find that first opportunity… and where some will discover they can build their own. Enterprise Nation’s community of 240,000 small businesses is ready to play its full part in this national effort.”

Dom Hallas, Executive Director, Startup Coalition said:

“As tech and AI are transforming our economy and workplaces, anything that gets young people closer to the action as soon as they can, will make a huge difference to both their prospects going forward and the talent our startups can access to grow.”

Millie Kendall OBE, Chief Executive, British Beauty Council said:

“We have found that bringing young people in at an early age and allowing them to develop the skills and creativity to be part of the business eco-system gives them confidence and motivation, we are looking forward to working with the PM to tackle youth unemployment.”

Stephen Phipson CBE, CEO at Make UK said:

“Manufacturers know that the future of our economy will be shaped by the talent we inspire today. If the UK is to realise the Prime Minister’s ambition of reindustrialisation, we must give young people earlier and greater access to high-quality technical education. Expanding pathways into subjects such as engineering from the age of 14 will help unlock potential, widen opportunity and equip the next generation with the skills needed to drive innovation, growth and prosperity. The UTC programme is the ideal model for achieving this.

“Make UK has long championed a stronger status for technical education, and it is encouraging to see the Government setting out plans to strengthen incentives and reshape the role of Ofsted in support of that goal. These reforms have the potential to elevate technical routes, ensuring they are recognised as prestigious, aspirational and essential to the country’s future success.

“Manufacturers are passionate about opening young people’s eyes to the exciting careers our sector offers. From designing the technologies of tomorrow to building the products that power everyday life, manufacturing provides rewarding, secure and highly skilled opportunities. We look forward to working with the Government to turn this vision into reality, building on the success of initiatives such as National Manufacturing Day to forge stronger links between education and industry, bridge the gap between classroom and career, and inspire the talent that will shape Britain’s industrial future.”

Irene Graham OBE CEO of ScaleUp Institute said:

“The ScaleUp Institute warmly welcomes the plans announced today by the Prime Minister on evolving the education system and careers pathways for young people. The plans align with the long-evidenced needs of scaling firms across the country who want to see more ’ready to work’ skills relevant to their industry and business, alongside greater flexibility in work placements, and apprenticeships.

“Access to skilled talent is a proven driver of local scaleup growth. The plans today, backed by the intended change in measurement parameters, should help ensure that critical skills for local growth sectors and clusters are more readily accessible.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Government, local areas and regional Mayors as these initiatives are taken forward. “

Peter Holbrook CBE, Group CEO, Social Entreprise UK said:

“This is a welcome and critically important announcement. Today’s young people face greater uncertainty and more complex challenges than perhaps any previous generation. The UK’s future success demands us to ensure that every young person can achieve their greatest potential. This commitment will provide young people with the skills and support needed to either start a fulfilling career or equipped as entrepreneurs, to start a business. This is the right thing to do.”

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, said:

“There is an economic and moral imperative to tackle youth unemployment. Every young person out of work is unfulfilled potential, and economic growth is key to creating the opportunities they are looking for.

“Businesses need skills. Young people need opportunity. But right now, the system is not joining those two things up. We are asking young people to enter a labour market being reshaped at speed – and too many are not equipped to navigate it.

“Our members are ready to partner with the government and regional leaders to remove barriers to hiring and build pathways for young people into fulfilling work. Getting more people into work remains the most powerful route to higher living standards.”

Kate Shoesmith, Director of Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce said:

“Through our work on Local Skills Improvement Plans, we have seen the positive changes possible when all parts of the system work well together – employers, educators and local authorities. This announcement is another step in the right direction and is essential when 75% of firms trying to recruit tell us they have difficulty finding the people they need.

“A more collaborative system which embeds businesses and labour market intelligence in schools from an early age is needed to permanently shift the dial. Giving Ofsted responsibility to assess how well schools prepare children for work is also a much-needed step.

“For a long time now, we’ve argued that this is exactly the type of business-government partnership required. Together we can guide young people successfully into work and support the growth our economy desperately needs.”

NOTES TO EDITORS