New charity investigation: Lantern of Knowledge Educational Trust

The Charity Commission has today confirmed that it has opened a statutory inquiry into the Lantern of Knowledge Educational Trust (1111331). The inquiry was opened on 17 February 2018.

The Commission’s inquiry is examining the charity’s general administration, governance and management by the trustees, including the management and supervision of staff at the school with access to children or young people. It will also examine the charity’s policies and procedures, including those relating to safeguarding.

In a report into the school published by Ofsted in January 2018, the inspectorate concludes that “governors have not held school leaders to account for the decline in standards”, and “have too readily accepted information from school leaders without insisting that it is rigorously analysed”.

The opening of the inquiry follows engagement with the trustees and a compliance visit to the school’s premises in November 2017.

The Commission has exercised its powers, under sections 47 and 52 of the Charities Act 2011, to compel the provision of information and records.

It is the Commission’s intention, in accordance with its policy, to publish a report after it has concluded the inquiries, detailing what issues the inquiries looked at, what actions were undertaken and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries by the Commission are available on GOV.UK.

If there has been misconduct or mismanagement in a charity or the charity’s beneficiaries, staff, property or assets are at risk, the Commission will take robust action to both protect these and deal with the failings either of its own motion and/or in collaboration with other agencies.

The charity’s details can be viewed on the Commission’s online charity search tool.

