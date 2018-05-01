Press release
New Charity Investigation: Croydon Tabernacle
The Charity Commission opens statutory inquiry into Croydon Tabernacle and freezes charity’s bank account
The Charity Commission, the independent regulator of charities in England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Croydon Tabernacle (1070276). The inquiry was opened on 14 March 2018.
The charity’s objects include advancing the Christian faith, relieving people who are in conditions of vulnerability or hardship and promoting charitable purposes which might benefit the areas of Surrey, Greater London and other parts of the United Kingdom or the world.
The Commission examined the charity’s financial information and found cause for serious regulatory concern. This included substantial unexplained expenditure and potentially conflicted payments to people connected with the charity. As a result of its concerns, the Commission has frozen a bank account controlled by the charity.
The Commission has been engaging with the charity since November 2016 to examine its concerns; this included a meeting with the charity in February 2017. However the engagement did not resolve the regulatory concerns so a statutory inquiry has been opened.
The inquiry will examine the extent of risks to charity property and whether:
- there has been misconduct or mismanagement in the administration of the charity and/or breaches of trust or non-compliance with charity law
- potential conflicts of interest have been adequately identified or managed
- connected party payments or transactions have been properly authorised
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries by the Commission are available on GOV.UK.
