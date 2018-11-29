Press release
New Charity Inquiry: Rigpa Fellowship
Charity Commission investigates Rigpa Fellowship.
The Charity Commission, the independent regulator of charities in England and Wales, is today announcing that it has opened a statutory inquiry into Rigpa Fellowship (279315). The inquiry was opened on 8 November 2018.
The charity, which is based in London, has objects to advance the Buddhist religion, and provides religious education, training and activities.
The Commission has been engaging with the charity since August 2017 over serious concerns about adult safeguarding. The regulator’s concerns have escalated in the course of this engagement, prompting the opening of a statutory inquiry.
The inquiry will examine the charity’s governance, policies and practices with regard to adult safeguarding, particularly in relation to:
- its response, general handling and disclosure to the Commission and other agencies in relation to serious adult safeguarding incidents
- its responsibility to provide a safe environment for its beneficiaries, staff and other charity workers in the delivery of its programmes
More generally the inquiry will examine the charity’s:
- recruitment and supervision of its employees, volunteers and other charity workers
- financial controls and their application
- responsibility to maintain its reputation as a charity which can be entrusted with public support and the confidence of its beneficiaries, staff and volunteers
It is the Commission’s policy, after an inquiry has concluded, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
Reports of previous inquiries by the Commission are available on GOV.UK.
- Section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 gives the Commission the power to institute inquiries. The opening of an inquiry gives the commission access to a range of investigative, protective and remedial legal powers.
