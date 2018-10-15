New Charity Inquiry: Future Vision Care and Future Vision Consortium

The Charity Commission, has opened a class statutory inquiry into Future Vision Care and Future Vision Consortium. The inquiry was opened on 24 August 2018.

Future Vision Consortium is a charity whose objects include the relief of poverty, sickness and the advancement of education to the British public as well as Somalia, by providing grants, advocacy, advice and translation services. The charity is connected to Future Vision Care, an unregistered charitable company which provides professional care services to the elderly and needy.

Despite being unregistered, Future Vision Care falls under the Commission’s jurisdiction as it has been set up for exclusively charitable purposes and is subject to the control of the High Court’s charity law jurisdiction.

In October 2017, the registered charity was included in the Commission’s double defaulter class statutory inquiry, which looked into charities that had defaulted on their annual reporting obligations two or more times in the last 5 years. Although the charity has now submitted accounts, they are invalid as they are for Future Vision Care and not Future Vision Consortium. Both charities have the same trustees.

The financial information submitted to the Commission raised serious regulatory concerns about the administration, management and governance of both charities by the trustees. In particular there are concerns that charitable funds are being placed at risk, as not only is it unclear how Future Vision Consortium has applied its funds, but Future Vision Care’s accounts do not provide a clear explanation of how its income is applied in furtherance of its objects for the benefit of the public. Additionally, there are concerns about unauthorised payments to a trustee and whether the charities are being operated separately.

As a result of its ongoing failure to submit valid accounts and the further concerns outlined above, Future Vision Consortium was removed from the double defaulter class inquiry and placed into a separate class inquiry with Future Vision Care.

This new class inquiry will look into:

The administration, governance and management of the charities, in particular the extent to which the trustees have: Complied with their duties to wind up and request removal from the register of any charity that has ceased to operate and to apply to register any charity that is under their control if required to do so under s30 of the Charities Act 2011 Complied with their legal obligations for the preparation and filing of the charities accounts and other information or returns Carried out activities in furtherance of the charities objects and ensured that the charities are operating for the public benefit Complied with previously issued regulatory guidance as issued to the registered charity in October 2017 when it was included in the double defaulter class inquiry Properly authorised and monitored any benefits and/or remuneration to trustees and/or connected parties

The extent to which any weaknesses in the management and administration of the charities identified by the inquiry were a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries by the Commission are available on GOV.UK.

Ends

Notes to Editors