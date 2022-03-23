More vital medicines from UK arrive in Ukraine

Truck carrying vital medicines such as insulin and antibiotics arrives in Ukraine

Delivery of 175,000 doses will support diabetics and people with chronic conditions struggling to access treatment

A refrigerated truck carrying 175,000 doses of crucial medicines has arrived in Ukraine from the UK to help the country cope with the health emergency caused by the Russian invasion.

The delivery of 24 pallets of medicines follows an urgent request from the Ukrainian government to help diabetics and people with chronic conditions who are unable to access treatment following the turmoil caused to supply chains.

Today’s donation includes antibiotics and insulin, as well as a muscle relaxant to support surgery. It was the first delivery of so-called cold chain medicines from the UK which require complex transportation and handling. The truck travelled more than 1,200 miles overland from a UK supply depot, via the Channel Tunnel, to Lviv in Ukraine.

More than 4 million medical items have so far been donated by the UK to Ukraine. Items such as wound packs, intensive care equipment and other medicines have already been delivered by the UK with 11 delivery flights over the past three weeks.

Some of these items have already been used in hospitals in Lviv and Kyiv.

The UK government has been working closely with Ukrainian officials to deliver targeted support to make sure medical items are reaching the people who need them most.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

The unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine is an atrocity and has caused misery to millions of people. The UK is doing everything it can to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine to ensure they are able to access the treatments they deserve and have the equipment they need to save lives. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Ukraine and we are working closely with the government to provide the best possible support.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

Russia’s appalling war is causing untold and unnecessary human suffering. The UK stands with the people of Ukraine and continues to provide vital humanitarian aid to support people in Ukraine and the region.

Humanitarian Advisor Rachel Kessler said:

The need for support and medical supplies in Ukraine is clear. So far over 60 health facilities have been destroyed in the fighting, in addition to those made inaccessible or which have run out of supplies. Many people in the areas with heavy fighting have suffered injuries, including women, children and elderly people who have been unable to move to safety. This conflict is devastating communities, with hospitals and medical centres stretched to capacity, in urgent need of supplies and drugs. The continued flow of UK humanitarian support is critical. We know from the Government of Ukraine that UK supplies, including wound care kits, medicines and intensive care unit equipment have now reached all regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Some of the significant items sent to the Ukraine so far include: * Nearly 3,000 adult resuscitators

Around 160,000 wound care packs

Over 300,000 sterile needles

Over 32,000 packs of bandages

1,600 pieces of equipment for ventilators

Over 54,000 cannulas

Almost 300,000 packs of medicines - around 2.5 million doses - including antibiotics and painkillers

72,000 packs of gloves

28,000 FFP3 masks

The 4 million medical items donated form part of the government’s wider humanitarian response to this emergency. The UK government flew 21 children with cancer to the UK, who are now receiving lifesaving treatment from the NHS.

On Thursday 17 March, the government announced that Ukrainians fleeing their home country will be guaranteed free access to NHS healthcare, including hospital services, GP and nurse consultations, urgent care centres and injury units.

More than 10,200 visas have been granted through the Ukraine Family Scheme and, for those with valid Ukrainian passports, the government has removed the need to attend an in-person appointment to conduct biometric checks before travelling to the UK.

Since Monday 14 March, people in the UK have been able to register their interest in sponsoring a named Ukrainian under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, with more than 150,000 people registering.

The government has provided £400 million in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion started, along with defensive anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry.