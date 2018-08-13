Minister of State for Asia & the Pacific visits Southeast Asia

Foreign & Commonwealth Office Minister of State for Asia & the Pacific, Mark Field, begins a six-country visit to Southeast Asia today (14 August), during which he will spend time in Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.

During the visit, Mr Field will deliver a keynote speech on the UK’s ‘All of Asia’ policy at Jakarta’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies and lead the UK delegation for the second biannual Laos-UK political dialogue.

He will also visit the Halo Trust Cambodia HQ to meet demining teams, who with UK funding, have released over 70 sq km of land over the last 3 years.

The Minister will hold bilateral meetings with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano of the Philippines, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi, and meet members of civil society and the business and economic communities.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mark Field said:

I am hugely excited by the opportunities this visit presents. I look forward to continuing the ongoing conversation around our post-Brexit relationship with ASEAN and its members, and deepening the UK’s ties with one of the world’s most dynamic and vibrant regions.

