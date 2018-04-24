Press release

Minister for Europe attends Gallipoli Commemorations in Turkey

The UK’s Minister for Europe, Sir Alan Duncan, is in Turkey for the Gallipoli Commemorations 2018

Published 24 April 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP
The Minister paid respects to allied forces who lost their lives over a century ago in the World War One Gallipoli campaign.

Sir Alan attended an International Service of Commemoration where he was invited to deliver a speech of reconciliation and lay a wreath.

He will join other dignitaries from around the world representing New Zealand, Australia and France.

The Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan said:

I am honoured to attend the Gallipoli commemorations and pay respects to allied forces who fought in the World War One campaign.

It is also a remarkable testament to the power of reconciliation that a century after Turkey and the UK were on opposite sides, we now stand shoulder to shoulder as NATO allies and trusted friends.

