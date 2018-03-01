Minister Field's remarks to media at the February 2018 EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Mark Field attended the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 26 February 2018. Discussions focused on Venezuela, the Middle East Peace Process and Moldova. Conclusions were adopted covering Burma, Cambodia and the Maldives.

Upon arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Minster of State Mark Field said:

We are obviously very interested in playing our part today in the Venezuelan situation which is a dreadful humanitarian, political and diplomatic situation. We are obviously very keen to be supporting the Spanish who are leading on this and we need to move towards a united front to ensure there is a fully participatory, free and fair election in Venezuela. We are going to talk about the Middle East Peace Plan… I hope that we are going to have an agreement that we need to move ahead and ensure that there is a two-state solution but also above all that America has to be part and parcel of this process. We are also going to talk a little bit about Moldova. Many of you know obviously in Moldova there is a programme of economic and political reform being supported by all elements of the European Union.

