MHRA response to Irish authorities’ action to temporarily suspend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
It has not been confirmed that the reports of blood clots were caused by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so.
Dr Phil Bryan, MHRA Vaccines Safety Lead said:
We are aware of the action in Ireland.
We are closely reviewing reports but given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause.
Background:
- For further details, see our statement and advice published on 11 March
- The MHRA encourages anyone to report any suspicion or concern they have beyond the known, mild side effects on the Coronavirus Yellow Card site. Reporters do not need to be sure of a link between a vaccine and a suspected side effect but are still encouraged to report.
- For more information on COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions, see our weekly report