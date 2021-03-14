Government response

MHRA response to Irish authorities’ action to temporarily suspend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
14 March 2021
Dr Phil Bryan, MHRA Vaccines Safety Lead said:

We are aware of the action in Ireland.

We are closely reviewing reports but given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause.

People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so.

