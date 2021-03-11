MHRA response to Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities’ action to temporarily suspend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine safety is of paramount importance and we continually monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks.

It has not been confirmed that the report of a blood clot, in Denmark, was caused by the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

The Danish, Norwegian and and Icelandic authorities’ action to temporarily suspend use of the vaccine is precautionary whilst they investigate.

Blood clots can occur naturally and are not uncommon. More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine have now been administered across the UK.

Reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population.

The safety of the public will always come first. We are keeping this issue under close review but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause.

People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so.