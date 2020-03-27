Coronavirus (COVID-19) and high blood pressure medication

If you are taking angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors or ACE-i) or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) to treat high blood pressure, it is vitally important you continue your usual treatment.

Whilst some media reports and publications have suggested that treatment with ACE-I or ARBs might worsen COVID-19 infection, there is no evidence from clinical or epidemiological studies to support this.

We recognise the concern the COVID-19 outbreak is causing, and we are working closely with the Commission on Human Medicines and other regulatory bodies to ensure we can respond with further advice on this issue, should any new data emerge.

It is vital that anyone currently taking these medicines to treat their medical condition, continues to do so.