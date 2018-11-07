Interim Managers appointed to Achiezer Association Limited and Achiezer

The Charity Commission has appointed joint Interim Managers to Achiezer Association Limited (registered charity number 255031) and Achiezer, (registered charity number 234038.

The appointment comes as part of the regulator’s class statutory inquiry into both charities, which began in June 2015. The charities are linked by common trustees and similar objects.

Due to continued concerns about the governance, administration and financial management, the Commission appointed Geoffrey Carton-Kelly and Jason Baker, of FRP Advisory LLP, as joint Interim Managers to both charities on 30 October 2018 under section 76(3)(g) of the Charities Act 2011.

The Interim Managers will take over the general management, administration and operation of both charities and their property, and discharge the functions and duties of the trustees to the exclusion of the current trustees.These are temporary appointments and will be reviewed on a regular basis in line with normal procedures.

The inquiry is examining the governance, administration and financial management of the charities. The full scope of the investigation is set out on GOV.UK.

Both charities were previously investigated by the Commission as part of a double defaulters class inquiry.

The inquiry continues and the Commission intends to publish a report setting out its findings and conclusions in due course.

