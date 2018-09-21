Improving local services with data: apply for contracts

Durham County Council and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council are seeking projects that investigate innovative ways of capturing data to improve their services.

The councils are looking for projects that investigate 2 techniques:

‘boots on the ground’, where residents collect and report data about issues such as potholes and street lighting

‘eyes on the street’, where council vehicles collect and report data as they travel around the streets

Funding for the competition is provided by the GovTech Catalyst, a £20 million fund to help the public sector to make use of innovative technologies and improve public services.

It is being run under the SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative) programme.

Projects must use advanced data techniques

Projects must look at intelligent data capture and advanced data analysis. They must:

record and report local information accurately and regularly

significantly reduce service inefficiencies

integrate with other datasets in the councils

provide a robust evidence base for policy, service or budget development

work with the general public

enable councils to share data appropriately with the public

be practical and economically viable

The competition has £250,000 to fund a series of short feasibility studies in a first phase. The best ideas could then share £1 million in a second phase to prototype their system.

Competition information