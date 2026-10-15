Great British Railways takes shape as HQ and apprenticeship scheme confirmed

new HQ in Derby marks latest step to bring railway back into public control and put passengers before profit

in Derby marks latest step to bring railway back into public control and put passengers before profit new development to bring estimated £151 million boost to region and hundreds of rail jobs to the city

young people to also benefit from up to 600 GBR apprenticeship places opened up over next 4 years

Rail passengers across Britain are a step closer to a railway run in their interests, as the site of Great British Railways’ ( GBR ) headquarters is unveiled today (15 October 2026) in Derby. Up to 600 young residents will also benefit from new apprenticeship places opening over the next 4 years.

The decision marks a significant milestone in the government’s plan to establish a publicly owned railway that puts passengers and customers first, rather than private shareholders. Bringing operators’ services into public ownership is already delivering benefits, with fares frozen for the first time in 30 years, 76,000 extra seats a week introduced across the network, and a fleet of new GBR trains set to be built in Britain to serve major cities across the north whilst supporting thousands of jobs.

Construction of the brand-new development in at Becketwell, a brownfield site in the heart of Derby city centre, is expected to begin in early 2027 and be completed by spring 2029. The new HQ will bring hundreds of rail jobs to the city and an estimated £151 million boost to the region’s economy, supporting the government’s mission to drive growth in every postcode.

As next steps are taken towards creating GBR , the future of its workforce is also being secured. Up to 600 apprentices between 16 and 21 years old will enrol over the next 4 years on the rail foundation apprenticeship, with the first starters based in Derby helping to cement the city’s role as Europe’s largest rail hub and fostering the next generation of Britian’s railway workforce.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

For too long, people have put up with a railway that often lets them down. When you are trying to get to work, see your family, or get home, you should be able to rely on your train turning up. Today is another big step forward. Great British Railways will have its home in Derby, a city that has railways in its DNA. This will bring investment and good jobs, giving young people the chance to build their future in the place they call home. That’s how we are bringing back hope. By creating opportunity and putting the essentials back in public hands so they work for people again.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said:

The biggest shake-up to our railways in a generation is underway. Great British Railways will bring the railway together around one mission - better services for passengers - with Derby at the heart of its future. I’m delighted Becketwell will become GBR ’s new home, building on Derby’s proud rail heritage and bringing jobs, investment and opportunity to the city. With 600 apprenticeships opening up, we’re investing not just in the railway of tomorrow, but in the people who will build it.

The modern fit-for-purpose headquarters in Derby will provide a focal point for GBR ’s work, strengthening collaboration and putting Derby at the centre of the organisation’s role in improving Britain’s railways.

The site will accommodate up to 450 GBR staff and be supported by better public transport links and walking routes, delivered in partnership with the Department for Transport, Derby City Council and the East Midlands Combined Authority.

The announcement builds on the recent £1 billion investment in a new fleet of trains for the north set to be built at Alstom’s Derby site, supporting hundreds of skilled jobs and apprenticeships. From building the trains of tomorrow to leading the railway from Becketwell, Derby is at the heart of a new era for British rail - bringing investment, skills and high-quality jobs to the Midlands.

The new headquarters site and foundation apprenticeships will connect young people to opportunities, helping to secure the future of the industry at a time when less than 7% of the railway’s workforce is under 25.Foundation apprenticeships combine on-the-job experience with a qualification, giving young people a route into skilled work as part of the government’s Youth Guarantee to ensure everyone has the opportunity to earn or learn.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

We are determined to build the strong pipeline of skilled workers on which a thriving rail sector depends. This foundation apprenticeship will give young people the chance to explore career paths within the sector at an exciting time, developing their technical knowledge and skillset while earning. This forms part of our £2.5 billion youth employment support package which is creating up to 500,000 opportunities for young people to earn or learn, while backing employers with the support they need to take on young people.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, said: