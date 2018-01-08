News story
Government renews focus on housing with Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Government confirms new name for department as part of the ministerial reshuffle.
Following the appointment of Rt Hon. Sajid Javid MP as the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the department will be renamed as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).
Housing Secretary Sajid Javid said:
Building the homes our country needs is an absolute priority for this government and so I’m delighted the Prime Minister has asked me to serve in this role. The name change for the department reflects this government’s renewed focus to deliver more homes and build strong communities across England.
Further ministerial appointments will be confirmed in due course by the Prime Minister.
