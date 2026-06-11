Free flu jabs for people experiencing homelessness

People experiencing homelessness will be given free flu vaccination on the NHS

Vaccinations will be made available as part of the rollout later this year and ahead of winter

Government fulfilling its promise to help protect those most at risk People experiencing homelessness in England will be offered free flu jabs on the NHS.

A vaccination programme will support those experiencing rough sleeping and people staying in homeless hostels or night shelters, protecting a group at high risk of serious respiratory illness who are too often left behind.

We know that people experiencing homelessness are more likely to experience worse NHS access, worse outcomes and to die younger. Through the 10 Year Health Plan, this government vowed to end this intolerable injustice by providing an NHS designed to tackle such inequalities and give everyone, no matter who they are or where they come from, the means to engage with the NHS on their own terms.

The government is delivering on this promise by offering flu vaccination to people experiencing homelessness - beginning in Autumn - in line with when the next season of flu vaccinations are available.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, James Murray said:

For too long, people experiencing homelessness have faced some of the worst health outcomes in the country and have too often been missed by services many of us take for granted. They should not miss out on potentially life-saving protection against flu when they can be at similar, or even greater, risk from the disease than some groups already eligible for vaccination This change is about putting that right. By rolling out flu vaccinations to homeless people, we are delivering on our promise to tackle health inequalities and make sure support reaches those who need it most.

The update comes after the government accepted the expert advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to make NHS pneumococcal and seasonal flu vaccinations available to those experiencing homelessness.

Steve Davies, Regional Head at St Mungo’s said:

Contracting the flu can be dangerous even with a roof over your head. Experiencing homelessness alongside the flu can dramatically increase the risk of hospital admission – and even death. Health needs generally are becoming more acute amongst the people we support. Initiatives like this go a long way to preventing people who are homeless from being overlooked in this wider crisis in public health. Under the NHS 10 Year Plan and through wider collaboration across government and charities, we need to continue to ensure that every person facing homelessness has access to a healthcare system that enhances - rather than reduces - their life.

For this policy, those experiencing homelessness means people experiencing rough sleeping and people staying in homeless hostels or night shelters.

JCVI advice shows this group faces very high levels of poor health and can be at similar, or even greater, risk from flu and pneumococcal disease than some groups already routinely eligible for vaccination.

Increasing vaccination among vulnerable groups can also help to protect the wider public by reducing the spread of flu through communities, helping prevent avoidable hospitalisations and easing winter pressures on NHS and emergency services during periods of high seasonal demand.

Caroline Temmink, NHS director of vaccination said:

The NHS is for everyone, and we know that people who are homeless face greater health risks from flu, so it’s right they should receive the same potentially life-saving protection as other eligible at-risk groups. This is an important decision in tackling health inequalities and the NHS will set out detailed plans for roll out in due course.

Professor Andrew Hayward, UKHSA National Lead for Inclusion Health said:

Respiratory infections including flu are a leading cause of preventable hospital admissions in people experiencing homelessness and contribute to reduced life expectancy. This commitment to roll out flu vaccines to people using hostels, night-shelters or sleeping rough will make an important contribution to wider cross-government initiatives to reduce the many health harms caused by homelessness.

Homelessness Minister, Alison McGovern said:

Too often, people experiencing homelessness are cut off from routine healthcare, exposed to serious illness, and face much higher risks as a result. That’s why we are taking action across government to tackle homelessness through £3.6 billion worth of investment and improve access to vital services for those most at risk, in line with our National Plan to End Homelessness. By making flu jabs available, we are taking practical action to protect lives and ensure support reaches those who need it most.

Many other cohorts and vulnerable groups already receive free flu vaccination, including people over the age of 65, pregnant women, people with long-term health conditions, people who are immunosuppressed, carers and household contacts of people with immunosuppression.

This change builds on that wider protection by making sure homeless people are not overlooked and can get the same chance to stay well through winter.