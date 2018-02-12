Press release

Foreign Secretary statement: Israel’s right to defend itself

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has issued the following statement on Israel's right to defend itself from incursions from Syria.

Published 12 February 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
The United Kingdom is concerned at developments over Israel’s border with Syria this weekend. We support Israel’s right to defend itself against any incursions into its territory.

We are concerned at the Iranian actions, which detract from efforts to get a genuine peace process underway.

We encourage Russia to use its influence to press the regime and its backers to avoid provocative actions and to support de-escalation in pursuit of a broader political settlement.

