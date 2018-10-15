Foreign Secretary meets with Turkish Foreign Minister

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt today met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in London to discuss the growing relationship between Turkey and the UK on areas such as bilateral trade and investment.

The Foreign Secretary raised the situation in Syria, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of civilians in Idlib and commended Turkey for hosting over 3.6 million refugees.

The Foreign Secretary also reiterated strong concerns over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and the urgent need for a credible and thorough investigation.

Following the meeting, the Foreign Secretary said:

The case of Jamal Khashoggi remains deeply concerning. The UK fully supports the Turkish investigation into the incident as I reiterated in person to Mr Çavuşoǧlu today. We have been urging Saudi Arabia to cooperate fully with the investigation. There remain questions about the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi that only Saudi Arabia can answer. To that end, we welcome King Salman’s and President Erdogan’s agreement of yesterday to establish a joint working group and the Saudi decision to ask the Prosecutor General to establish an internal investigation into Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance and hold people accountable if the evidence warrants it.

