Finding explosives in electrical items demonstration day

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and the Future of Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) team will be hosting a demonstration day to showcase the innovations that we have accelerated through the first phase of our ‘Finding Explosives Hidden in Electrical Items’ competition.

This is an exciting opportunity to learn more about these innovations direct from the developers. The event will give you the chance to see what technology may be available to you in the future and the opportunity to shape further development. It will also offer you the chance to network with the DASA and FASS teams, manufacturers, suppliers, end users and other government bodies who are involved in checkpoint security.

This is a free-to-attend, ticketed, event that is taking place in central London on the 25 September 2018. Registration will commence at 10am and demonstrations will begin at 10:30am. Please register on our Event Brite page where additional information will be available.