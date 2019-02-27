Extension of Dexter Dalwood a Trustee at the National Gallery

Dexter Dalwood is a British artist whose work has been exhibited extensively in the UK, Europe, Asia and the United States. He studied at St Martins and the RCA and had a mid-career retrospective at Tate St Ives in 2010 for which he was nominated for the Turner Prize. His works are in numerous collections: Hamburger Bahnhof-Museum für Gegenwart (Germany), Tate Gallery (UK), The British Council Collection (UK) Kunsthaus Centre d’art Centre PasquArt, Biel, (Switzerland). He was the Tate Liaison Trustee between 2017 and 2019 and is a Professor of Fine Art and Design at Bath Spa University. He has an exhibition of his latest work at the Simon Lee gallery in London this March.

Dexter has made no such declaration.