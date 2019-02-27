Press release

Illegal fishing costs 3 men more than £1,800

Three men were fined and ordered to pay costs totalling more than £1,800 after they were caught fishing illegally in Tewkesbury.

Virginijus Narutis, 50, of Foden Road, Birmingham, and 51-year-old Jevgenijs Rumjaceus, of Dora Street, Walsall, were both charged with fishing without a rod licence and taking, destroying or attempting to destroy or take fish from a private fishing pool or place with private fishing rights.

The case against Narutis was proved in his absence and he was fined £345 in total, while Rumjaceus pleaded guilty and was fined £500. They were both ordered to pay costs and victim surcharge totalling £157.47.

Mihails Rumjaceus, 44, of Talke Road, Walsall, pleaded guilty to wilful obstruction of a fisheries bailiff, fishing without a licence and failing to give his name and address to the bailiff. He was fined £375 and ordered to pay costs and victim surcharge totalling £280.

Cheltenham magistrates heard on Monday (25 February 2019) that the 3 men were out fishing together at Mythe Pool, Tewkesbury on 28 July last year when they were caught. Magistrates granted an order for all the angling equipment the 3 men had to be forfeited.

