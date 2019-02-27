National Lottery Community Fund Board Appointments

Emma Boggis

Emma Boggis has spent over twenty years working in the public and not for profit sector. Her early career started in the British Army where she had operational tours in Northern Ireland and Kosovo. After a brief spell in Management Consultancy she joined the Civil Service and worked at the Office for Standards in Education and had two spells in the Cabinet Office including as head of the Olympic and Paralympic Legacy Unit, set up after London 2012 to support Lord Coe as the Prime Minister’s Legacy Ambassador.

Prior to that she was also seconded to the Foreign Office as Deputy Head of Mission in the British Embassy in Madrid and served as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. Most recently Emma has moved into sports administration and is currently Chief Executive of the Sport and Recreation Alliance which is the umbrella organisation for the governing and representative bodies of sport and recreation and represents 320 members.

Emma is also the Senior Independent Director on the Board of the British Paralympic Association and a Trustee of the National Paralympic Heritage Trust, as well as a member of the NCVO’s Advisory Council. Emma is a keen sportswoman – with a number of marathons and triathlons under her belt along and she also enjoys cooking, reading and travelling often under pedal power.

Danielle Palmour

Danielle has been Director of Friends Provident Foundation since November 2004. Friends Provident Foundation is an independent charity, endowed by Friends Provident plc after the de-mutalisation of Friends Provident Life Office. The Foundation has an international reputation to innovative funding and investment practice and has been at the forefront of rethinking the role of philanthropic resources in the UK. Danielle has previously occupied senior policy and research roles throughout the non-governmental sector such as the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the Commission for Racial Equality and the Law Society of England and Wales. She was previously a member of the Treasury’s Financial Inclusion Taskforce, the Civil Society Advisory Body of the Cabinet Office and the Financial Services Authority Financial Capability Steering Group. She is currently a board member of Big Society Capital, Civil Society Media, the Court of the University of York and a trustee of local York charities.

These roles are remunerated at a rate of £7,848 per annum. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Emma Boggis and Danielle Palmour have made no such declarations.