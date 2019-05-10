Equine Viral Arteritis confirmed in Devon

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has today confirmed a case of Equine Viral Arteritis in a non-thoroughbred stallion on a premises in Devon.

This horse has close epidemiological links with the premises in Dorset where disease was confirmed in three stallions in April. There is no risk to public health.

Restrictions on breeding have been put in place on the animal to limit the risk of the disease spreading and further investigations are ongoing.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, said:

We are taking action to limit the risk of the disease spreading by placing breeding restrictions on the animals. A full investigation is continuing to determine the source and possible spread of the infection. Owners of mares and stallions are urged to have their animals tested before they are used for breeding. These findings remind us that we must all be vigilant for signs of disease and follow strict biosecurity measures.

You can help prevent the disease spreading by:

following the Horserace Betting Levy Board Code of Practice

testing animals before they are used for breeding.

considering vaccinating stallions against the disease - talk to your vet for advice

practising good biosecurity on your premises

EVA is a notifiable disease in all stallions, and in mares that have been mated or inseminated in the last 14 days. If you suspect the disease you must report it to APHA immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local Field Services Office.

If you wish to have your horse tested on a precautionary basis contact you private vet and have your animal tested at an accredited laboratory.