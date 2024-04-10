Diagnostic checks rolled out to 160 sites under CDC programme
Community Diagnostic Centre sites have already delivered over 7 million tests, checks and scans to patients across England.
- Latest stats show sites have already delivered more than 7 million tests, checks and scans across England
- Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) programme is backed by part of £2.3 billion - the largest cash investment in MRI and CT scanning capacity in the history of the NHS
- Services play a vital role in speeding up diagnosis and treatment, helping to further reduce pressure on hospitals
Patients can now benefit from vital tests, checks, and scans being delivered at 160 sites across England as part of the community diagnostic centre (CDCs) programme, Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins announced today (Thursday 11 April).
Based in shopping centres and university campuses – as well as NHS hospitals – CDCs play a vital role in identifying and treating illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.
The government pledged to roll out additional diagnostic tests and scans from a network of 160 sites across the country by March 2025 as part of the CDC programme. Almost a year ahead of the original target date, the CDC programme is now delivering activity on 160 sites.
The rollout is helping to reduce pressure on hospitals and allow for a speedier diagnosis, so patients receive potentially life-saving care sooner.
The latest statistics show that patients have already benefited from over 7 million tests, checks and scans delivered through CDC funding across England.
Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said:
We know early diagnosis and treatment are vital, and by rolling out additional tests, checks and scans at 160 sites, we’re improving health outcomes for millions of NHS patients across England.
We’re delivering record diagnostic tests, record levels of investment and embracing the latest technology across the NHS to deliver care to people when and where they need it.
We remain determined to deliver our long-term plans to cut waiting lists, reduce pressures and make the NHS faster, simpler and fairer for patients.
Health Minister Andrew Stephenson said:
Having visited several CDCs up and down the country, I know how important it is for patients’ health and reassurance to get a speedy diagnosis.
By rolling out additional services at 160 sites, we’re making it quicker and easier than ever for patients to undergo these important checks.
The CDC programme provides increased diagnostic capacity across services including MRI and CT scanning equipment, x-ray, audiology and endoscopy, as well as respiratory tests, and phlebotomy services.
These are used for diagnosis and monitoring of a wide range of conditions, including cancer, heart disease, respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, and neurological conditions.
Professor Sir Mike Richards, author of an independent review of diagnostic services in the NHS, said:
The NHS has made great progress in establishing community diagnostic centres, which were a key recommendation in my 2020 report. Demand for diagnostic tests continues to rise and these new facilities – which amount to the biggest central cash investment in MRI and CT capacity in the history of the NHS - are providing much needed additional capacity.
From my visits around the country, I have seen how much they are appreciated both by patients and NHS staff.
Last month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced further investment in the sector, promising 100 new AI-fitted MRI scanners that will help doctors deliver results more quickly and accurately to 130,000 patients every year.
These will be funded through the landmark £4.2 billion Public Sector Productivity Plan, under which the NHS will be given £3.4 billion to double its investment in digital transformation, including IT upgrades and AI investment.
The CDC programme is backed by part of a £2.3 billion funding package, which constitutes the largest cash investment in MRI and CT scanning capacity in the history of the NHS.
Patients can be referred to CDCs via their GP, or acute consultant, and healthcare staff use CT scanners, MRI scanners and other new diagnostic equipment to diagnose a range of health conditions.
ENDS.
List of active Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) sites – including those delivering activity from a temporary site while the permanent CDC building is completed.
This list includes 160 CDC sites delivering activity. This includes CDC sites where the activity is being delivered on a temporary basis from the CDC location or nearby health settings via use of mobiles or extended additional hours of operation, funded and enabled by the CDC programme, while the final location is completed. Of the 160 CDCs delivering activity, 55 sites are currently delivering activity using temporary facilities.
East of England
- Bishops Stortford CDC
- Braintree CDC
- Clacton CDC
- Ely CDC
- James Paget University Hospital CDC
- Lloyds Court CDC
- New QEII Hospital CDC
- North Bedfordshire CDC
- Northgate CDC
- Peterborough CDC
- Pitsea CDC
- Southend CDC
- Thurrock CDC
- West Essex CDC
- Whitehouse Health Centre CDC
- Wisbech CDC
London
- Barking Community Hospital CDC
- Eltham Community Hospital CDC
- Finchley Memorial Hospital CDC
- Kingston CDC
- Mile End Hospital CDC
- NWL Ealing CDC
- Purley CDC
- Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC
- Queen Mary’s Sidcup CDC
- St Georges Hornchurch CDC
- Wembley CDC
- Willesden CDC
- Wood Green CDC
Midlands
- Brierley Hill CDC
- Cannock Chase CDC
- Corbett CDC
- Corby CDC
- Coventry city CDC
- Florence Nightingale Community Hospital CDC
- Grantham CDC
- Guest CDC
- Hereford City CDC
- Hinckley CDC
- Ilkeston Community Hospital CDC
- Kidderminster Treatment Centre CDC
- Kings Heath CDC
- Leicester CDC
- Lincoln CDC
- Mansfield CDC
- North Solihull CDC
- Northampton CDC
- Nottingham City CDC
- Rugby St Cross CDC
- Sir Robert Peel CDC
- Skegness CDC
- South Birmingham CDC
- South Warwickshire CDC
- Stoke On Trent CDC
- STW CDC - Telford
- Walton Hospital CDC
- Warwickshire North CDC
- Washwood Heath CDC
- Whitworth Hospital CDC
North East and Yorkshire:
- Armley Moor CDC
- Askham Bar CDC
- Barnsley Glassworks CDC
- Beeston CDC
- Bishop Auckland CDC
- Bradford District and Craven CDC
- East Riding Community Hospital CDC
- Friarage CDC
- Halifax CDC
- Hartlepool CDC
- Huddersfield CDC
- Hull & East Riding CDC
- Leeds CDC
- Metrocentre CDC
- Montagu Hospital CDC
- North Cumbria CDC
- North East Lincolnshire CDC
- Redcar CDC
- Ripon CDC
- Rotherham Diagnostics CDC
- Scarborough Gateway CDC
- Selby War Memorial CDC
- Tees Valley CDC new location
- Wakefield CDC
North West:
- Bolton CDC
- Burnley CDC
- Clatterbridge Diagnostics CDC
- Congleton War Memorial CDC
- Crossland Day Hospital CDC
- Ellesmeere Port CDC
- Fleetwood CDC
- Heysham CDC
- Leigh CDC
- Liverpool Womens CDC
- Manchester & Trafford CDC
- North Manchester CDC
- Northern Care Alliance Oldham CDC
- Paddington CDC
- Preston Healthport CDC
- Rossendale CDC
- Salford CDC
- Shopping City CDC
- South East Manchester CDC
- Southport CDC
- St Helens CDC
- Victoria Infirmary Northwich CDC
- Warrington and Halton CDC
- Westmorland CDC
- Whitegate Drive CDC
South East
- Amersham Hospital CDC
- Andover CDC
- Bexhill CDC
- Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital CDC
- Bracknell CDC
- Brighton CDC
- Buckland Community Hospital CDC
- Caterham Dene CDC
- Crawley Collaborative CDC
- Dartford, Gravesham and Swanley CDC
- Fareham Community Hospital CDC
- Heatherwood CDC
- Hythe CDC
- Island CDC
- Lymington New Forest Hospital CDC
- Medway CDC
- Milford Community Hospital CDC
- Oak Park CDC
- Oxford CDC
- Portsmouth CDC
- Queen Victoria Hospital CDC
- Romsey CDC
- Royal South Hants CDC
- Slough CDC
- Southlands Hospital CDC
- Swale CDC
- University of Chichester Bognor CDC
- West Berkshire Community Hospital CDC
- West Kent CDC
- Woking Community Hospital CDC
South West:
- Boscombe AECC CDC
- Bridgewater CDC
- BSW Banes CDC
- Camborne and Redruth CDC
- CIOS Bodmin CDC
- Devon and Torbay CDC
- Devon Exeter Nightingale CDC
- East Somerset CDC
- Gloucestershire Quayside CDC
- North Bristol CDC
- Plymouth CDC
- Poole Beales CDC
- Poole Dorset heath village CDC
- Salisbury CDC
- Somerset West CDC
- South Petherton CDC
- South Walks CDC
- Taunton Central CDC
- West Cornwall CDC
- West Mendip CDC
- Weston CDC
- Weymouth CDC