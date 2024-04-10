Diagnostic checks rolled out to 160 sites under CDC programme

Latest stats show sites have already delivered more than 7 million tests, checks and scans across England

Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) programme is backed by part of £2.3 billion - the largest cash investment in MRI and CT scanning capacity in the history of the NHS

Services play a vital role in speeding up diagnosis and treatment, helping to further reduce pressure on hospitals

Patients can now benefit from vital tests, checks, and scans being delivered at 160 sites across England as part of the community diagnostic centre (CDCs) programme, Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins announced today (Thursday 11 April).

Based in shopping centres and university campuses – as well as NHS hospitals – CDCs play a vital role in identifying and treating illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

The government pledged to roll out additional diagnostic tests and scans from a network of 160 sites across the country by March 2025 as part of the CDC programme. Almost a year ahead of the original target date, the CDC programme is now delivering activity on 160 sites.

The rollout is helping to reduce pressure on hospitals and allow for a speedier diagnosis, so patients receive potentially life-saving care sooner.

The latest statistics show that patients have already benefited from over 7 million tests, checks and scans delivered through CDC funding across England.

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said:

We know early diagnosis and treatment are vital, and by rolling out additional tests, checks and scans at 160 sites, we’re improving health outcomes for millions of NHS patients across England. We’re delivering record diagnostic tests, record levels of investment and embracing the latest technology across the NHS to deliver care to people when and where they need it. We remain determined to deliver our long-term plans to cut waiting lists, reduce pressures and make the NHS faster, simpler and fairer for patients.

Health Minister Andrew Stephenson said:

Having visited several CDCs up and down the country, I know how important it is for patients’ health and reassurance to get a speedy diagnosis. By rolling out additional services at 160 sites, we’re making it quicker and easier than ever for patients to undergo these important checks.

The CDC programme provides increased diagnostic capacity across services including MRI and CT scanning equipment, x-ray, audiology and endoscopy, as well as respiratory tests, and phlebotomy services.

These are used for diagnosis and monitoring of a wide range of conditions, including cancer, heart disease, respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, and neurological conditions.

Professor Sir Mike Richards, author of an independent review of diagnostic services in the NHS, said:

The NHS has made great progress in establishing community diagnostic centres, which were a key recommendation in my 2020 report. Demand for diagnostic tests continues to rise and these new facilities – which amount to the biggest central cash investment in MRI and CT capacity in the history of the NHS - are providing much needed additional capacity. From my visits around the country, I have seen how much they are appreciated both by patients and NHS staff.

Last month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced further investment in the sector, promising 100 new AI-fitted MRI scanners that will help doctors deliver results more quickly and accurately to 130,000 patients every year.

These will be funded through the landmark £4.2 billion Public Sector Productivity Plan, under which the NHS will be given £3.4 billion to double its investment in digital transformation, including IT upgrades and AI investment.

The CDC programme is backed by part of a £2.3 billion funding package, which constitutes the largest cash investment in MRI and CT scanning capacity in the history of the NHS.

Patients can be referred to CDCs via their GP, or acute consultant, and healthcare staff use CT scanners, MRI scanners and other new diagnostic equipment to diagnose a range of health conditions.

ENDS.

List of active Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) sites – including those delivering activity from a temporary site while the permanent CDC building is completed.

This list includes 160 CDC sites delivering activity. This includes CDC sites where the activity is being delivered on a temporary basis from the CDC location or nearby health settings via use of mobiles or extended additional hours of operation, funded and enabled by the CDC programme, while the final location is completed. Of the 160 CDCs delivering activity, 55 sites are currently delivering activity using temporary facilities.

East of England

Bishops Stortford CDC

Braintree CDC

Clacton CDC

Ely CDC

James Paget University Hospital CDC

Lloyds Court CDC

New QEII Hospital CDC

North Bedfordshire CDC

Northgate CDC

Peterborough CDC

Pitsea CDC

Southend CDC

Thurrock CDC

West Essex CDC

Whitehouse Health Centre CDC

Wisbech CDC

London

Barking Community Hospital CDC

Eltham Community Hospital CDC

Finchley Memorial Hospital CDC

Kingston CDC

Mile End Hospital CDC

NWL Ealing CDC

Purley CDC

Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC

Queen Mary’s Sidcup CDC

St Georges Hornchurch CDC

Wembley CDC

Willesden CDC

Wood Green CDC

Midlands

Brierley Hill CDC

Cannock Chase CDC

Corbett CDC

Corby CDC

Coventry city CDC

Florence Nightingale Community Hospital CDC

Grantham CDC

Guest CDC

Hereford City CDC

Hinckley CDC

Ilkeston Community Hospital CDC

Kidderminster Treatment Centre CDC

Kings Heath CDC

Leicester CDC

Lincoln CDC

Mansfield CDC

North Solihull CDC

Northampton CDC

Nottingham City CDC

Rugby St Cross CDC

Sir Robert Peel CDC

Skegness CDC

South Birmingham CDC

South Warwickshire CDC

Stoke On Trent CDC

STW CDC - Telford

Walton Hospital CDC

Warwickshire North CDC

Washwood Heath CDC

Whitworth Hospital CDC

North East and Yorkshire:

Armley Moor CDC

Askham Bar CDC

Barnsley Glassworks CDC

Beeston CDC

Bishop Auckland CDC

Bradford District and Craven CDC

East Riding Community Hospital CDC

Friarage CDC

Halifax CDC

Hartlepool CDC

Huddersfield CDC

Hull & East Riding CDC

Leeds CDC

Metrocentre CDC

Montagu Hospital CDC

North Cumbria CDC

North East Lincolnshire CDC

Redcar CDC

Ripon CDC

Rotherham Diagnostics CDC

Scarborough Gateway CDC

Selby War Memorial CDC

Tees Valley CDC new location

Wakefield CDC

North West:

Bolton CDC

Burnley CDC

Clatterbridge Diagnostics CDC

Congleton War Memorial CDC

Crossland Day Hospital CDC

Ellesmeere Port CDC

Fleetwood CDC

Heysham CDC

Leigh CDC

Liverpool Womens CDC

Manchester & Trafford CDC

North Manchester CDC

Northern Care Alliance Oldham CDC

Paddington CDC

Preston Healthport CDC

Rossendale CDC

Salford CDC

Shopping City CDC

South East Manchester CDC

Southport CDC

St Helens CDC

Victoria Infirmary Northwich CDC

Warrington and Halton CDC

Westmorland CDC

Whitegate Drive CDC

South East

Amersham Hospital CDC

Andover CDC

Bexhill CDC

Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital CDC

Bracknell CDC

Brighton CDC

Buckland Community Hospital CDC

Caterham Dene CDC

Crawley Collaborative CDC

Dartford, Gravesham and Swanley CDC

Fareham Community Hospital CDC

Heatherwood CDC

Hythe CDC

Island CDC

Lymington New Forest Hospital CDC

Medway CDC

Milford Community Hospital CDC

Oak Park CDC

Oxford CDC

Portsmouth CDC

Queen Victoria Hospital CDC

Romsey CDC

Royal South Hants CDC

Slough CDC

Southlands Hospital CDC

Swale CDC

University of Chichester Bognor CDC

West Berkshire Community Hospital CDC

West Kent CDC

Woking Community Hospital CDC

South West: