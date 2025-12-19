Dame Carol Black appointed as independent advisor on drugs

As independent advisor, Dame Carol will work alongside the Joint Combating Drugs Unit, and champion a whole system, cross-government approach to tackling drugs. Dame Carol will also advise on the local delivery of these approaches through multi-sector local drugs partnerships.

Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said:

I am delighted that Dame Carol Black has agreed to continue in her role. Her landmark review into drugs set out a clear path to cut drug-related crime, save lives and strengthen communities and I look forward to leading this work across government. Together, we’ll deliver on Dame Carol’s recommendations to reduce the harm caused by drugs - making our streets safer, our communities healthier, and creating opportunities for every young person to thrive.

Public Health Minister Ashley Dalton said:

I am pleased to welcome Dame Carol Black’s reappointment as independent advisor on drugs. Dame Carol has successfully built trust across the whole system, and her continued leadership will be vital as we drive forward a comprehensive public health response. With our investment of £3.4 billion ringfenced for drug and alcohol treatment and recovery over the next 3 years, we are committed to reducing drug deaths, supporting people into recovery, and breaking the cycle of harm that affects individuals, families and communities. I look forward to continuing our work with Dame Carol to improve drug and alcohol treatment services and save lives.

Dame Carol Black was appointed following a robust open competition, conducted in the spirit of the Governance Code on Public Appointments.